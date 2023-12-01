Diabetes awareness

Diabetes often manifests silently, making awareness crucial to detect it early and prevent complications.
There are two types: Type 1, caused by an autoimmune reaction destroying insulin-producing cells, and Type 2, linked to factors like age, family history, and lifestyle. Risk factors include pre-diabetes, age over 45, family history, physical inactivity, and genetic mutations. Excessive sugar intake is a common cause.
Diabetes leads to health issues like heart disease and chronic kidney disease. Prevention involves weight management, regular exercise, and a healthy diet. Public knowledge is vital in combating this common disease.
FATIMA SHAKEEL,
Karachi.