Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Diabetes awareness

December 01, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Diabetes often manifests silent­ly, making awareness crucial to detect it early and prevent com­plications.

There are two types: Type 1, caused by an autoimmune reac­tion destroying insulin-producing cells, and Type 2, linked to factors like age, family history, and life­style. Risk factors include pre-di­abetes, age over 45, family histo­ry, physical inactivity, and genetic mutations. Excessive sugar intake is a common cause.

Diabetes leads to health issues like heart disease and chronic kid­ney disease. Prevention involves weight management, regular ex­ercise, and a healthy diet. Public knowledge is vital in combating this common disease.

FATIMA SHAKEEL,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023