Diabetes awareness

Diabetes often manifests silent­ly, making awareness crucial to detect it early and prevent com­plications.

There are two types: Type 1, caused by an autoimmune reac­tion destroying insulin-producing cells, and Type 2, linked to factors like age, family history, and life­style. Risk factors include pre-di­abetes, age over 45, family histo­ry, physical inactivity, and genetic mutations. Excessive sugar intake is a common cause.

Diabetes leads to health issues like heart disease and chronic kid­ney disease. Prevention involves weight management, regular ex­ercise, and a healthy diet. Public knowledge is vital in combating this common disease.

FATIMA SHAKEEL,

Karachi.