ECP to ask political parties for awarding 5pc tickets to women

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] will soon remind the political parties to ensure allotment of at least five per cent of general seat tickets to women. The political parties, according to the rules, constitutionally bound to allot at least 5 percent of general seat tickets to women. This practice was initiated to encourage women’s participation in the election. It is also a legal provision to get election symbols approved for the general elections. In the last general elections in 2018, this special provision was added in the election laws to bind political parties to give tickets to women. Sources said that the political parties, after publication of delimitation of constituencies, will start the process of awarding tickets to candidates. The ECP as per its claim after completing final list of constituencies will publish it.