Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to ask political parties for awarding 5pc tickets to women

ECP to ask political parties for awarding 5pc tickets to women
Our Staff Reporter
December 01, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] will soon remind the political parties to ensure allotment of at least five per cent of general seat tickets to women. The political parties, according to the rules, constitutionally bound to allot at least 5 percent of general seat tickets to women. This practice was initiated to encourage women’s participation in the election. It is also a legal provision to get election symbols approved for the general elections. In the last general elections in 2018, this special provision was added in the election laws to bind political parties to give tickets to women. Sources said that the political parties, after publication of delimitation of constituencies, will start the process of awarding tickets to candidates. The ECP as per its claim after completing final list of constituencies will publish it.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023