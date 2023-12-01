Elon Musk launches profane attack on X advertisers

NEW YORK - In a profanity-laced outburst, Elon Musk has slammed advertisers that have left X, warning they will kill the social media platform. At an event in New York, he accused companies that have joined an ad boycott of the site formerly known as Twitter of trying to blackmail him. “Go expletive yourself,” the billionaire said in an interview. Some firms have paused advertising on X amid concerns over antisemitism, including a post from Mr Musk himself. The Tesla and SpaceX boss apologised on Wednesday for that post, saying it might be the “dumbest” thing he has ever shared online. But it was his response to a question about an advertising boycott by companies including Disney, Apple and Comcast that caused a stir at the gathering of leaders from the worlds of business, politics and culture. “I don’t want them to advertise,” Mr Musk said at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit.