Friday, December 01, 2023
Four throat-slit bodies found from home in Karachi

Agencies
December 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Four bodies with slit throats were recovered from a house in the metropolis on Thursday. Police arrested the family head. According to details, bodies of four including a woman and three children with slit throats were found from a house in Gulistan e Gohar near Kamran Chowrangi. 
Bodies of the deceased including Saima, Ashad 09, Shahzain 07, and two-year-old Ahad killed with sharp edged weapon was shifted to hospital of postmortem.  
The police arrested the husband of the killed woman and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Agencies

