Govt decides to keep petrol price unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The government has announced a reduction of Rs 7/litre in the price of High Speed Diesel, while decided to maintain the price of Petrol at the existing level, for the 1st fortnightly of December. The prices of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil(LDO) have also been decreased by Rs 3.82 per litre and Rs 4.52 per litre respectively, for the 1st fortnightly of December (December 1 to December 15).

The government has decided to revise the prices of Petroleum Products for the fortnight starting 1st December, 2023, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), said a statement issued by the Finance Division.

Following no change, the price of Petrol will remain at existing Rs 281.34/litre, HSD with the reduction of Rs 7/litre will go down to Rs 289.71/litre from the existing Rs 296.71/litre. Similarly, Kerosene oil after a decrease of Rs 3.82/litre will reduce from Rs 204.98/litre to Rs 201.16/litre, while Light Diesel oil will go down to Rs 175.93/litre from the existing Rs 180.45/litre following a reduction of Rs 4.52/litre.