High time to tackle violators of law: CM Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed M ohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that it is high time to tackle the violators of law. Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “Couple of days earlier, an accused using his name manhandled with police and demanded for illegal favour.” Mohsin Naqvi said that the incident reveals that how affiliations and influences were used to breach the law. However, the time had come to get rid of such affiliations and influences to ensure the supremacy of law and provision of justice. The chief minister lauded the Lahore Police for dealing a test case in better way and said that all citizens were equal before the law. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid a surprise visit of Ghora Chowk flyover late at night after returning from UAE and Kuwait visit to review the progress on the project, reported on Thursday. During his visit the Chief Minister also inspected the construction works of the flyover and observed the ongoing development activities. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a detailed review of the project without prior intimation. The CM observed that number of workers on the night shift is not sufficient and ordered to increase the labor force. The Chief Minister said on the occasion that the completion of the Ghora Chowk Defense Moreover project will complete the main corridor of Lahore and Center Point Gulberg to Walton, traffic going to Cantt and Defense will get a signalfree corridor.