IGP distributes ownership rights of plots among families of police martyrs

MUZAFFAR GARH - IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed ownership rights letters of residential plots to the families of 36 police martyrs.

The families of eight martyrs of Dera Ghazi Khan, 13 martyrs of Rajanpur and 15 martyrs of Muzaffargarh district received ownership letters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anwar said in the last few months, more than 15,000 departmental promotions were given, which was more than the total promotions of the last 20 years.

Another 3,200 more will be given promotions based on merit and seniority. Dr Anwar said living nations never forget their benefactors and heroes. The brave martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives in the sacred duty of protecting the country live in hearts.

All measures have been taken for the welfare of the families of martyrs, IG Punjab said. He said 2100 children of martyrs and personnel who died during service had been provided employment. He said he will continue taking care of service delivery, welfare of force, and families of martyrs.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid a special visit to Dera Ghazi Khan. Additional Chief Secretary Home Shakeel Ahmed was also accompanied by IG Punjab. On reaching Gymkhana Dera Ghazi Khan, Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (Rtd) Sajjad Hasan Khan and District Police Officers received the IG Punjab.

A ceremony was held to give plots to the families of the martyrs of DG Khan Region Police at the Gymkhana Club. In the event, IG Punjab met the families of police martyrs who were specially invited from across the region and inquired about the problems faced by them and issued orders to solve them immediately.

District Dera Ghazi Khan Head Constable Noor Muhammad, Constable Muhammad Arif, Ayaz Ahmed, Muhammad Salim, Faiz Al Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas, Fakhruddin. Muzaffargarh District ASI Latifullah, Head Constable Fada Hussain, Head Constable Nazar Muhammad, Head Constable Rashid Ahmed, Constable Mukhtiar Hussain, Sajid Parvez, Muhammad Iqbal, Mumtaz Ahmed, Saifullah, Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Asif, Pir Bakhsh, Arshad Ali. Sub-inspectors of Rajanpur district Ghulam Hussain, ASI Mohammad Nadeem Mazari, ASI Fanwak Hussain, ASI Arshad Jameel, Head Constable Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Constables Hamad Aziz, Muhammad Latif, Adnan Farid, Ghulam Akhtar were among martyred whose families.