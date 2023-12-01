IGP to transform Police Hospital Garden into a cutting-edge medical facility

KARACHI-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, expressed a steadfast commitment on Thursday towards elevating the Police Hospital Garden into a state-of-the-art medical center. During his visit to the hospital, the IGP emphasized his dedication to ensuring top-tier medical amenities for the health and well-being of Sindh Police personnel. He specifically directed officials to facilitate access to a range of vaccinations protecting against various diseases at the Police Hospital in Karachi.

Highlighting the importance of offering high-standard medical services, especially in the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD), the IGP urged the adoption of innovative approaches gleaned from private institutions to modernize the police hospital’s infrastructure.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja announced plans for surprise inspections during subsequent visits to ensure the hospital’s progress. He meticulously reviewed the hospital’s existing machinery and equipment, urging comprehensive recommendations for necessary upgrades. During his tour, the IGP inspected different wards, including the general and gynecology wards, laboratory, operation theater, and the OPD. He also scrutinized the hospital’s medicine inventory, issuing directives to ensure the continuous availability of essential medicines.

The medical superintendent of the hospital provided a detailed briefing on departmental operations and medical services offered to patients. Accompanying the IGP on this visit were the Additional IGP for Welfare and Finance, AIGP - Welfare, and other senior police officials, all partaking in the assessment and planning for the hospital’s transformation.