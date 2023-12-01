IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from PCL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered authorities concerned to remove former human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

The verdict was announced by IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on a petition of Shireen Mazari seeking the removal of her name from the PCL.

The high court declared that it was unfair and illegal to put the name of the former minister on the passport control list.

The court ordered the Immigration Director General to remove name of Shireen Mazari from the list and submit a report to the Deputy Registrar within a week.

The IHC had reserved the verdict on November 21.

The petition

Shireen Mazari submitted a plea to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through her lawyer Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada, seeking her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL). Secretary Interior and DG FIA were made parties in the case.

The petition stated that it was an illegal act to place her name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) – a substitute for the Exit Control List (ECL).

She pleaded with the IHC to declare the act allowing PNIL illegal besides ordering to remove her name from the list.

In May, prominent political and former federal minister Shireen Mazari had announced to quit PTI and politics.