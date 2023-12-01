IHC reserves verdict on Imran petition against gifts case judegment

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its verdict in PTI chief Imran Khan’s petition seeking suspension of the trial court verdict in the Toshakhana case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of Imran’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and Amjad Pervez Advocate representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). During the hearing, Khosa adopted the stance that the ECP was in such a haste that it issued the disqualification notification on August 8 while the trial court had announced the sentence on August 5. He requested the court to suspend the verdict as the general elections are going to be held on February 8 and the rights of his client are being affected due to this notification of disqualification. The counsel continued that in case the verdict is not suspended then the basic rights of Imran will be affected due to his disqualification. He further said that if his sentence is not suspended then it will affect the political resulting in serious consequences. In response to his arguments, the ECP lawyer gave his arguments and opposed the suspension of trial court’s verdict in Toshakhana case. He submitted that the petition is not maintainable and they did not gave the reference of court’s verdicts when the court decided their another application in this connection. He also requested the court to grant two weeks time for preparation of arguments in the case. However, the court directed him to submit the details of reference of court verdicts in support to his arguments. At this, Khosa requested the court to decide the case the same day. The IHC Chief Justice remarked that the court would decide the matter after reviewing the details of the references of courts verdicts of the ECP’s counsel.