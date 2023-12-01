Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran writes to CJP to ensure fair chance for PTI in polls

Imran writes to CJP to ensure fair chance for PTI in polls
Shahid Rao
December 01, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking an affirmative action against the alleged political victimization of his party, and abductions, and disappearances of its workers. In his letter, he claimed that all those affiliated in any manner with the PTI are being targeted through registration of multiple and successive criminal cases so as to ensure continued imprisonment. Those bailed out by the courts in one or more cases are immediately booked in further cases that purport to pertain to events several months in the past. He stated that the cases of large number of women arrested in Lahore with respect to the events of 9th May are a tragic indictment of the law enforcement and justice system of the country. Many of these women have remained imprisoned for nearly six months. Each time bail is granted in one case they are re-arrested in further cases that are registered as a tactic of abuse and oppression.

ECP bench again defers indictment of PTI chief in contempt case

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023