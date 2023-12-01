Imran writes to CJP to ensure fair chance for PTI in polls

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking an affirmative action against the alleged political victimization of his party, and abductions, and disappearances of its workers. In his letter, he claimed that all those affiliated in any manner with the PTI are being targeted through registration of multiple and successive criminal cases so as to ensure continued imprisonment. Those bailed out by the courts in one or more cases are immediately booked in further cases that purport to pertain to events several months in the past. He stated that the cases of large number of women arrested in Lahore with respect to the events of 9th May are a tragic indictment of the law enforcement and justice system of the country. Many of these women have remained imprisoned for nearly six months. Each time bail is granted in one case they are re-arrested in further cases that are registered as a tactic of abuse and oppression.