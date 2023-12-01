Injury forces Malik/ Hameed to withdraw from MT400 ITF Seniors semis 

LAHORE-Pakistan’s seasoned ten­nis players, Rashid Malik and Hameed ul Haq, faced a setback in the 60+ doubles category, conceding a walk­over in the semifinals of the Greta Masters Seniors Ten­nis Championship in Pat­taya, Thailand. According to information made available here, the duo had triumphed against a Japanese pair but had to withdraw due to Ha­meed’s aggravated knee in­jury. Explaining the unfor­tunate turn of events, Malik said, “Hameed complained of a knee injury after our victory against the Japanese pair. De­spite a day of rest and phys­iotherapy, the pain persisted. Fearing further damage and a prolonged injury, we made the tough decision to give a walkover in the semifinals.” He added: “While it’s never easy to forfeit a match with­out stepping on the court, prioritizing Hameed’s health was paramount. We opted to avoid the risk of exacer­bating the injury.” Looking ahead, Malik shared his focus on upcoming tournaments in India at Delhi and Meerut. He added, “My ultimate goal is to secure victory in the next year’s World Championship in Mexico.” Addressing his own injury struggles, Malik revealed, “Recovering from a groin injury over the past eight months, I remained un­defeated on my Thailand trip, clinching both titles in the ITF 700 Masters World Rank­ing Tennis Championship.” Acknowledging the missed opportunity, Malik said that they could have secured the doubles title if not for Ha­meed’s untimely injury.”