Int’l Squash C’ship rolls into action

LAHORE - The CAS-Serena Hotels Inter­national Squash Championship for Men & Women kicked off on Thursday at Mushaf Squash Complex.

A group of 23 world ranking men & women players from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Egypt & Spain are participating in the tournament. In the 1st round matches, top eight players Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY), Ong Sai Hung (MAS), Mohamed Nasser (EGY), Noor Zaman (PAK), Seif El-Shenawy (EGY), Wee Ming Hock (MAS), Khaled Labib (EGY), Muhammad Asim Khan (PAK) got byes.

Farhan Mehboob (PAK) beat Pablo Quintana Estevez (ESP) 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 (36m), Ziad Ibrahim (EGY) beat Arón Astray (ESP) 11-1, 13-11, 11-6 (23m), Muhammad Abdul Qa­dir (PAK) beat Youssef Matta (EGY) 7-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 (31m) Nasir Iqbal (PAK) beat Hafiz Zhafri (MAS) 5-11, 11-3, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8 (51m), Abdul­lah Nawaz (PAK) beat Yusuf Elsherif (EGY) 11-7, 6-11, 11- 9, 12-10 (49m), Duncan Lee (MAS) beat Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-7, 9-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-7 (50m), Amaad Fareed (PAK) beat Israr Ahmed (PAK) 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-3 (45m), Yassin Shohdy (EGY) Usman Nadeem (PAK) 14-12, 11-4, 11-9 (33m).

In the women’s event, top eight players including Chan Yiwen (MAS), NadienElham­mamy (EGY), Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK), Nour Ramy (EGY), Amina elrihany (EGY), Malak Samir (EGY), Wong Po Yui Kirstie (HKG), Nour Khafagy (EGY) got byes.

Mehwish Ali (PAK) beat Mar­iam Malik (PAK) 11-5, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5 (38 m), Rushna Me­hboob (PAK) beat Sehrish Ali (PAK) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 (12 m), Sana Bahadar (PAK) beat Umme e Kulsoom (PAK) 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 (13 m), Sadia Gul (PAK) beat Luiza Aftab Qureshi (PAK) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 (22 m), Sarah Soudan (EGY) beat Mahnoor Ali (PAK) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 (16m), Komal Khan (PAK) beat Sa­meera Shahid (PAK) 11/-4, 11- 5, 11-3 (10m), ThanusaaUthrian (MAS) beat Amna Malik (PAK) 11-3, 11-2, 11-3 (13m), Saima Shoukat (PAK) beat Kainat Amir (PAK) 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 (24 min). The second round match­es of men & women events will be contested today (Friday).