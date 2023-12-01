Inter-provincial drug smuggler gang busted

KARACHI-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) busted a seven-member interprovincial drug smuggler gang along with gangster in the metropolis on Thursday. A spokesman of ANF said that during a well planned operation, six members of interprovincial drug peddler gang.

The ANF also recovered 419 kilogram narcotics including hashish and opium during the operation, the spokesman added. Earlier, head of the gang identified as Allah Noor was arrested on November 18, 2023 besides recovery of 12 kilogram hashish from his possession.

A case was registered against the gang under Drug Act and investigations were in progress.

A