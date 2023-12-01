JI has proved both it’s honesty and capability, claims Naeem-ur-Rehman

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the Pakistan People Party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have been tested time and again, whereas all of them proved themselves nothing but counterfeit currency.

The JI leader expressed these views here on Thursday while addressing the elected representatives of the local government in the towns won by the JI. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has been visiting the towns won by the JI for consultations over the challenges.

On the occasion, he directed the elected representatives to constitute neighborhood committees for better liaison with the local residents.

He also urged them to develop and maintain a close coordination with various tiers of the city administration and state organs. The JI leader asked them to keep smooth supply of water and removal of garbage in their priorities.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the JI has proved both its honesty as well as capability in the past when it comes to serving and developing the mega city.

He further said that the JI, due to its past track and current performance, became the only hope for Karachiites and the party will come up with exemplary margin in the general elections. He said that the JI will contest all constituencies in the mega city in the upcoming general elections.