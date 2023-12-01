KP IGP visits injured police at LRH

PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, made a compassionate visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar on Thursday to inquire about the health of two police jawans injured in encounters with miscreants during the recent polio campaign in Bannu.

Upon his arrival, the IG Police immediately proceeded to the ICU Ward to meet Mohammad Ashraf and then to the Surgical Block to check on Abdul Hameed, expressing sincere concern for their well-being. In recognition of their valor and commitment to duty, the IGP commended the injured policemen and presented them with welfare cheques.

Engaging with the attending doctors, the IGP sought detailed updates on the nature of the injuries sustained by the police personnel and the medical care provided thus far. Emphasizing the significance of these officers within the force, the IGP stressed the imperative of ensuring comprehensive and timely medical treatment for them, urging the medical team to spare no effort in this regard.