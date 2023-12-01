Mini Zoo makeover

I am writing to express deep concern about the distressing conditions observed at mini zoos in Karachi. During a recent visit, I was disheartened to witness cramped living conditions for animals, compromising their well-being. The lack of proper shelter is causing undue stress, and visitors, including children, are visibly witnessing these conditions.
Moreover, the limited veterinary care and insufficient attention to the animals’ health and nutrition are alarming. It is our moral responsibility to ensure these voiceless creatures are treated with dignity and provided with an environment favourable to their physical and mental well-being.
I urge the authorities to prioritise animal welfare in Karachi’s mini zoos and take immediate action to address the following issues:
1. Conduct a thorough assessment of living conditions and health, implementing measures to improve enclosure sizes.
2. Ensure regular veterinary checkups and proper nutrition for all animals.
3. Explore educational initiatives like informative signage, guided tours, or programs to enhance public awareness.
4. Collaborate with reputable animal welfare organisations to improve conditions.
5. Consider alternatives to traditional zoos, such as wildlife sanctuaries that prioritise rehabilitation over exhibition.
6. Implement legal reforms to strengthen animal welfare laws and penalties for violations, ensuring better protection for animals.
It is crucial for our community to advocate for the welfare of these voiceless beings. Let us work together to transform mini zoos into places where animals can thrive in a humane and enriching environment.
FALAK NAZ,
Karachi.