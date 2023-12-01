Minister advocates responsible Journalism

PESHAWAR - Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, underscored the crucial role of responsible journalism in mitigating the adverse impact of social media on society.

Speaking at a Press Club function to a gathering of journalists, Minister Kakakhel emphasized the urgency to counteract the negative influence of social media while stressing the importance of ethical reporting. He hailed the successful completion of the Peshawar Press Club solarization project, marking a significant achievement initiated during the caretaker government. He paid tribute to the late Muhammad Azam Khan, the former caretaker chief minister, for his special attention to the project. Highlighting the swift conclusion of the solarization project under the leadership of KP CM Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Minister Kakakhel mentioned its potential to reduce expenditures for the Press Club.