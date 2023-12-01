Minister visits Sujan Singh Haveli

Rawalpindi-Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that Sujan Singh Haveli has been neglected for years and now there is an urgent need to protect this historic building by declaring it a national heritage site.

He said the steps are being taken while the proposals to build a museum, art and craft gallery and food court in Sujan Singh Haveli will also be implemented. He said that along with the restoration and renovation of Sujan Singh Haveli and other projects related to it will be completed with ‘great speed’ and the work that could not be done in years will be completed in days. He said this during his visit to Sujan Singh Haveli on Thursday. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha, Director Heritage Sardar Salman and Director Development Nazia Parveen Sundhan were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha visited the mansion in detail and inspected the historical building. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Sujan Singh Haveli can be the best source for the promotion of religious tourism and the old buildings and temples around it will also be preserved. He said that immediately only one-way traffic will be allowed on Raja Bazar, Sarafa Bazar and Bhabra Bazar while in future only pedestrians will be allowed to visit Bhabra Bazar and motorcycles and vehicles will be completely banned.

He said that the work of expansion of Fawara Chowk parking plaza will be started soon. He said that the site of a new parking plaza near Bhabra Bazar is being evaluated so that parking facility is available for the arrival of tourists in Sujan Singh Haveli in future. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will be given a detailed briefing about Sujan Singh Haveli and the provision of funds for this important project will be ensured. Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta said that regarding the restoration and renovation of Sujan Singh Haveli, the administration has the best suggestions and there is a complete plan in this regard. He said that face-lifting of old houses around Sujan Singh Haveli has also been planned to promote tourism and still foreign tourists visit Sujan Singh Haveli from time to time.