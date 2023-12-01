Mitchell Marsh eagerly anticipates West Test at Perth Stadium

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expressed his enthusiasm and eagerness during a media conference ahead of the highly anticipated West Test against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium.

Marsh, who has not played a Test match in Perth before, spoke highly of the stadium's wicket, proclaiming it as the best in the world. He conveyed his excitement at the prospect of featuring in the West Test, emphasizing the pitch's fast and bouncy nature that provides an equal challenge for both batsmen and bowlers.

"This is the best wicket in the world. I haven't played any Test match in Perth, but if I got selected, I would be super excited to feature in West Test. This pitch is fast and bouncy, this is what you want as a player which brings batter and bowler both an equal chance to contest," Marsh remarked.

The Australian cricketer also expressed his deep affection for being a part of the Australian team across all formats.

"I love being part of the Australian team, whatever the format it is. It's an absolute pleasure to play for this team from the last few years. I think I have found my most consistent method of batting from the last couple of years," Marsh shared.

He specifically praised Pat Cummins for his leadership, emphasizing that the team is proud of its accomplishments and is built for success.

"The last nine years were amazing for the Australian cricket team in all three formats. Pat Cummins is leading the team very well. This team is built for accomplishments, and we are really proud of our team," Marsh concluded.