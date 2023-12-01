Friday, December 01, 2023
More than Rs 35m fine collected from power thieves

APP
December 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that concerned officers and staff must work efficiently in the field to prevent electricity theft. In this regard, the members of the District Enforcement Committee should also play their part. He gave these instructions while chairing the meeting of the District Enforcement Committee regarding the prevention of electricity theft in the committee room of his office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Member Board of Directors MEPCO Jaber Sultan, Executive Engineer MEPCO Abdul Aziz, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were present at the meeting.

APP

