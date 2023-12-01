Multan project to complete soon, says CPO Multan

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana said on Thursday that Safe City Project for big cities in the province was being executed incorporating smart adjustments that reduced its cost by around 80 per cent adding that the Multan project was also under execution and would be completed soon.

During an informal meeting with heads of print and electronic media houses in Multan, he said that a safe city initiative for minute monitoring of big cities was essential to control street crimes and would be helpful in resolving cases. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Managing Director Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Muhammad Ahsan Younis were taking special interest in the project.

He said that the smart initiatives being undertaken included in-house software development adding that earlier a technology company software was being used and that software cost was almost 60 per cent of the total project cost. Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) was developing its own software that would run in an integrated way across the major cities.

He said that some other adjustments in the project reduced its cost further which would make the smart monitoring facility available at much lower cost. He said that earlier, it was planned to install cameras at 300 sites but it has been decided that initially it would be made functional at 150 sites and later would be expanded to cover the whole city.