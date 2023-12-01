Nation expresses gratitude to key ME allies for economic support: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday said the Pakistani nation had expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait for substantial support for Pakistan’s economic development, providing a much-needed boost during challenging times. Talking to national and international media, he said Saudi Arabia, a longstanding ally, had not only reaffirmed its commitment to bilateral ties but had also extended the period of its deposits worth $3 billion for another year as it would help contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, strengthening its economic foundation amid global uncertainties. Ashrafi said the UAE, recognizing the shared economic interests, had engaged in groundbreaking multi-billion dollar deals across diverse sectors.