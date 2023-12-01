Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Navy chief for maintaining combat readiness

Navy chief for maintaining combat readiness
Our Staff Reporter
December 01, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf has emphasized on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan. He was addressing the Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

The Chief of the Naval Staff chaired the conference. During the conference, matters related to national security, geo-strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops were discussed. The conference assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region due to the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Under the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, deployment of PN Ship for the protection of Pakistan’s merchant ships was discussed. Progress on PN projects including future plans was also reviewed and way forward was deliberated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief emphasized on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan. He lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of state of the art platforms and emerging technologies. The Admiral expressed full confidence over high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet maritime challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan. The Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders review the policies and plans of Pakistan Navy, said a press release.

Solangi underlines need of state media reforms at par with modern standards

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023