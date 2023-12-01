Nawaz replies submitted to NAB in gifts case probe, AC told

ISLAMABAD - Qazi Misbah Ul Hassan, attorney of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, told Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir that his client has joined investigation and also submitted the answers to the questionnaire given by NAB on Thursday at hearing of Toshakhana reference at Accountability Court, Islamabad.

The reference no 06/2020 alleges that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had received luxury vehicles and gifts from the Toshakhana.

Qazi Misbah argued before the court that there are 10 questions which were framed in 2019. He said neither Nawaz applied nor requested for Mercedes Benz 1991-92. Two similar cars were gifted by Crown Prince of KSA in year 1997. One for President and other for Prime Minister. Farooq Laghari retained his car while Nawaz placed it on the government pool.

He further explained that it was bullet proof car and due to security threats after assassination of Benazir Bhutto this car was offered by PM Gillani to Nawaz. Nawaz Sharif did not take any privileged vehicle or plot during any of his tenures.

Sohail Arif confirmed the court that they’ve received the answers submitted by Nawaz to the NAB questionnaire and need time to review them.

The court then adjourned the hearing on this case till December 20th.