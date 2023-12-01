Pak-China agri coop shines at 2023 CISCE

ISLAMABAD - The China-Pak sustainable agriculture cooperation shines at the ongoing 2023 China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), Beijing, CEN reported on Thursday.

It said, plump rice grains, sweet melons, fragrant sesames... an endless stream of visitors were full of praise for the dazzling array of agricultural products at the expo.

“From the single germplasm resource cooperation and product trade to current Agriculture Value Chain (AVC) comprehensive business, the cooperation between Syngenta Group and Pakistan in the agricultural field has great potential, undoubtedly,” a staff at Syngenta Group China told CEN.

“By supplying inputs and production services to growers, bartering with entities in core producing areas in exchange for key agricultural products, while linking China’s agricultural product market demand and opening up the global upstream and downstream chains, the AVC model has brought practical benefits to farmers in Pakistan.”

Sesame cultivation in Pakistan has tripled in the past five years. In the South Asia country, sesame is grown on roughly 600,000 acres with a per acre yield of 0.5 tons.

As most Pakistan sesame is for export, with more than 1/3 goes to China, Syngenta global AVC aims to link the quality sesame from Pakistani growers served by Syngenta with international value chain partners especially in China.