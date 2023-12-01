Pakistan’s first “Seerah Digital Resource Centre” established at AIOU

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has established Pakistan’s first “Seerah Digital Resource Center” in its central library.

The center aims to provide educational support to students conducting research on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

The resource center was inaugurated by Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi. He expressed hope that this center will be an important milestone in the field of teaching and research. Prof Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi further added that digitizing Seerat would be a great advantage for the institution. In today’s day and age, younger generations are more inclined towards digital devices than books. Therefore, it is essential to digitize the work of Seerat to attract young people to this field. Prof Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi congratulated the Chief Librarian, Dr. Sahibzada Shah Farrukh, on establishing the resource center. Dr. Sahibzada Shah Farrukh announced that this is Pakistan’s first Seerah Digital Resource Center. This center offers a vast collection of digital resources, including images, audios, videos, PDFs, maps, and recently 1342 books on Seerat were purchased for this center.

The library team, with the support and consultation of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies and the Department of Seerat Studies, searched for materials, books, audio, videos, etc. from various sites, revised them, and added them to the database.

Shah Farrukh expressed his gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, for his full support for this initiative and stated that the establishment of this resource center is a distinction of the institution.

At the end, Chairman of the Department of Seerat Studies, Dr. Shah Moinuddin Hashmi, prayed for the success of the Seerah Digital Resource Center and the overall development of the university.