Peshawar police introduce ‘FMC’ app to combat crimes

PESHAWAR - In a landmark initiative for the provincial capital’s security, the Peshawar Police have unveiled the “FMC” mobile application, marking a pivotal step in curbing thefts and clamping down on criminal activities.

The formal inauguration of the “FMC” App took place at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line Peshawar, with CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar, DIG IT Irfan Khan, and SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi spearheading the launch.

The application, “FMC,” has streamlined the registration process for mobile dealers through a comprehensive form. Upon verification by the Association of Mobile Dealers and relevant SHOs at respective police stations, mobile phone dealers will receive registration. Initially rolled out in Peshawar, the App’s implementation will extend across the province following its successful launch in the city.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar emphasized that the Capital City Police have taken a commendable stride in preventing mobile phone thefts, enhancing convenience for the citizens of Peshawar. This facility is now accessible at all police stations and registered outlets in the city.