PM Kakar meets PM of the Republic of Estonia on the sidelines of World Climate Action Summit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Kaja Kallas today in Dubai on the sidelines of World Climate Action Summit.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of regular high-level engagement and dialogue to realize the true potential of bilateral ties. Prime Minister Kakar underscored the significance of exploring possibilities of strengthening economic ties. Prime Minister Kallas agreed and welcomed the signing of the Convention on Elimination of Double Taxation between the two sides.

The two Prime Ministers discussed the importance of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence in dealing with food insecurity and enhancing agricultural productivity. Prime Minister Kakar expressed Pakistan’s desire to develop cooperative linkages with Estonia particularly in trade & investment, higher education and information technology. It was agreed that the areas of potential cooperation between the two sides would be explored including at the level of educational institutions.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and emphasized the need for concrete actions in the domain of climate action. Prime Minister of Estonia said that climate change was an issue of global concern and must be addressed collectively. They also agreed on the need for working together to address common challenges such as climate change and food security.

The meeting was held at Pakistan Pavilion which also showcased Pakistani art. This engagement provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of regional and global importance including threats posed by climate change.