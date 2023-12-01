Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar meets PM of the Republic of Estonia on the sidelines of World Climate Action Summit

PM Kakar meets PM of the Republic of Estonia on the sidelines of World Climate Action Summit
Web Desk
10:16 PM | December 01, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Kaja Kallas today in Dubai on the sidelines of World Climate Action Summit. 

The two leaders emphasized the importance of regular high-level engagement and dialogue to realize the true potential of bilateral ties. Prime Minister Kakar underscored the significance of exploring possibilities of strengthening economic ties. Prime Minister Kallas agreed and welcomed the signing of the Convention on Elimination of Double Taxation between the two sides. 

The two Prime Ministers discussed the importance of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence in dealing with food insecurity and enhancing agricultural productivity. Prime Minister Kakar expressed Pakistan’s desire to develop cooperative linkages with Estonia particularly in trade & investment, higher education and information technology. It was agreed that the areas of potential cooperation between the two sides would be explored including at the level of educational institutions.  

Xiaomi unveils Redmi 13C: a powerhouse for Gen Z's creativity

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and emphasized the need for concrete actions in the domain of climate action. Prime Minister of Estonia said that climate change was an issue of global concern and must be addressed collectively. They also agreed on the need for working together to address common challenges such as climate change and food security.

The meeting was held at Pakistan Pavilion which also showcased Pakistani art. This engagement provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of regional and global importance including threats posed by climate change. 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701402861.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023