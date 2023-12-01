PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials from Dec 4 

PESHAWAR - In connection with the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program, the table tennis trials will start from December 4 in Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Professor Dr. Gul Majeed told during a press conference here at Islamia College premises on Thursday. Accompanied by Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Professor Dr. Gul Majeed Khan said that it was decided to start the trials of the table tennis event from the first week of December in connection with the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program. Trials will be held in this regard.