PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials from Dec 4 

PESHAWAR - In connec­tion with the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program, the table tennis trials will start from December 4 in Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Islamia Col­lege University Professor Dr. Gul Majeed told during a press conference here at Islamia Col­lege premises on Thursday. Ac­companied by Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Professor Dr. Gul Majeed Khan said that it was decided to start the trials of the table ten­nis event from the first week of December in connection with the Prime Minister’s Youth Tal­ent Hunt program. Trials will be held in this regard.