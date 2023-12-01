PML-N mulls nomination of youth coordinators at UC level

LAHORE - Youth coordinators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) had a meeting with Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

The meeting focused on the selection of youth coordinators up to the Union Council level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressing organizational matters, and assessing preparations for the upcoming general elections.

During the discussion, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the crucial role of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in KPK, stating that the province needed the party’s presence to dispel the aftermath of the past decade under PTI rule. Alleging severe corruption during the previous PTI government, she criticized the mismanagement of funds in the guise of failed projects like BRT and Billion Tree Tsunami, asserting that those responsible for looting 190 million pounds had depleted the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz rebuked the PTI government for its failure to build three and a half hundred dams in ten years, accusing them of deceiving the nation step by step. She lamented the lack of new hospitals, colleges, or universities during this period, highlighting the province’s financial struggles, including the inability to pay salaries and pensions. Describing the unwanted change in KPK, she claimed it had pushed the province to the brink of default, asserting that a conspiracy had been devised to pit the loyal people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the state. Maryam Nawaz recalled that Nawaz Sharif initiated the health card program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 1, 2016, during his tenure as the country’s prime minister. She pledged that Nawaz Sharif would bring an end to the ten years of deprivation in the province, promising the establishment of modern hospitals and top-tier educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.