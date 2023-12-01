Police arrest three accused linked to illegal drugs smuggling

KARACHI-Karachi Police carried out separate operations on Thursday resulting in the apprehension of three individuals involved in illegal gutka/mawa trade and betel nut smuggling across different areas. In District Keamari, Mochko police station conducted an operation at the Mochko check post, seizing a truck loaded with non-custom paid betel nuts. SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao confirmed the seizure, totaling about 90 cartons of smuggled betel nuts. The arrested individual, Bilal, son of Wazirzada, was caught red-handed during the smuggling attempt. Furthermore, the vehicle utilized for the crime was impounded. Meanwhile, in District Korangi, Saudabad police station made an arrest during routine patrolling, nabbing an individual responsible for the distribution of harmful gutka/mawa. The detained person, identified as Junaid Zaheer, was found in possession of over 7 kg of illegal gutka.

In District Central, New Karachi Police Station made an arrest of an individual involved in the sale of Gutka/Mawa. The apprehended suspect, Rafiq, son of Yusuf, was already wanted by the New Karachi Police station. Around 200 packets of prepared gutka/mawa were confiscated from his possession. Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and investigations are currently underway. The accused have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further interrogation.