Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest three accused linked to illegal drugs smuggling

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Police carried out separate operations on Thursday resulting in the apprehension of three individuals involved in illegal gutka/mawa trade and betel nut smuggling across different areas. In District Keamari, Mochko police station conducted an operation at the Mochko check post, seizing a truck loaded with non-custom paid betel nuts. SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao confirmed the seizure, totaling about 90 cartons of smuggled betel nuts. The arrested individual, Bilal, son of Wazirzada, was caught red-handed during the smuggling attempt. Furthermore, the vehicle utilized for the crime was impounded. Meanwhile, in District Korangi, Saudabad police station made an arrest during routine patrolling, nabbing an individual responsible for the distribution of harmful gutka/mawa. The detained person, identified as Junaid Zaheer, was found in possession of over 7 kg of illegal gutka.
In District Central, New Karachi Police Station made an arrest of an individual involved in the sale of Gutka/Mawa. The apprehended suspect, Rafiq, son of Yusuf, was already wanted by the New Karachi Police station. Around 200 packets of prepared gutka/mawa were confiscated from his possession. Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and investigations are currently underway. The accused have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further interrogation.

Cartoon

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023