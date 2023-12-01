Friday, December 01, 2023
Police seize drugs, recover stolen goods

Our Staff Reporter
December 01, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -  Police have apprehended nine individuals involved in various criminal activities, resulting in the recovery of drugs, stolen money, and jewellery. Cases under relevant laws have been registered against the accused, who have been subsequently incarcerated. 

In the initial operation, law enforcement arrested four thieves—Sher Zaman, Ghazi, Hashim (real brothers), and Baarat—all residents of Khaur. The police successfully recovered 21 tolas of gold and Rs. 14 lakh in cash from their possession.

In a separate incident, authorities confiscated over three kilograms of narcotics from four drug peddlers identified as Abdul Waheed, Sher Ali, Waheed, and Sajjad Ahmad. Furthermore, law enforcement arrested Qaisar, son of Sharif from Dakhner, for issuing life threats to Sajid u Rehman. In a judicial development, the court has sentenced Ansar Khan to death for the murder of Ibrahim from Mirza village.

Publication of holy Quran without PQB approval prohibited

Our Staff Reporter

