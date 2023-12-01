PSX gains 29 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX on Thursday gained 29.27 points, a slight positive change of 0.05 percent, closing at 60,531.27 points against 60,502.00 points the previous trading day. A total of 467,159,704 shares valuing Rs 18.752 billion were traded during the day as compared to 692,220,122 shares valuing Rs27.039b the last day. Some 379 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 212 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Fauji Foods Ltd with 34,548,158 shares at Rs9.05 per share, Fauji Fert Bin with 33,025,000 shares at Rs 24.00 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 28,095,487 shares at Rs 1.51 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 400.00 per share price, closing at Rs 22,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Ind with a Rs 86.78 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,243.78.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 191.50 per share closing at Rs 10,100.00, followed by Mari Petroleum with a Rs 42.32 decline to close at Rs 1,707.73.