Punjab govt announces schedule for schools' winter vacations

The Punjab government has announced the schedule for a winter vacation for the public and private schools across the province.



The winter break for school children will commence from December 18, 2023, and continue till January 1, 2024, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday.

Taking to microblogging site X, Naqvi also announced the decision to impose no restrictions for the coming weekend, keeping in view an improved Air Quality Index (AQI).

"We held a meeting with experts and govt officials today addressing the SMOG challenge in Punjab. With an improved Air Quality Index (AQI), no restrictions are planned for the upcoming weekend.

Additionally, winter vacations for children will commence from Dec 18 , 2023 to Jan 1, 2024," the CM wrote on his official handle of the microblogging site.

Earlier today, the Sindh government also announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private educational institutions across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh School, Education, and Literacy Department, the educational institutions in the province will observe winter vacation from December 22 to 31.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting, all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed w.e.f 22-12,023 to 31-12,023 for Winter Vacation.”

After the winter break, the educational institutions will reopen on Friday (January 1, 2024).

Meanwhile, the new academic year in the public and private schools across Sindh will commence on April 15, 2024, and August 1, 2024, in the colleges.

The matriculation and intermediate exams will be started in the last week of May 2024, while the results will be announced on July 31 and the second week of August, respectively.