Friday, December 01, 2023
Remington, Total Nutrition score wins in Raiment 61 Polo Cup

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 01, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-The Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 witnessed Remington/Newage Cables delivering a commanding performance against Olympia, securing a resounding 9-1 victory, while Total Nutrition clinched a nail-biting win against ZS Polo with a score of 5-4½ at the Lahore Polo Club grounds on Thursday. 
In the first match of the day, Remington/Newage Cables showcased their dominance, with Mustafa Aziz and Agha Adam Ali Khan leading the charge, scoring three goals each. Alman Jalil Azam and Agha Musa Ali Khan added two and one goal, respectively, contributing to the comprehensive victory. Olympia’s lone goal came from Abdul Rehman Monnoo. With this triumph, Remington/Newage Cables secured a spot in the main final. 
The second match unfolded as a thrilling encounter, with Total Nutrition securing a last-minute victory against ZS Polo, finishing with a score of 5-4½. Usman Haye and Saif Noon showcased their prowess with two goals each, while Mohammad Waheed added another goal for Total Nutrition. In a match where ZS Polo held a handicap advantage of one and a half goals, Bilal Noon netted a brace, and Lt Col Omer Minhas contributed one goal.

Tags:

