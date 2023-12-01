Shan Masood promoted to B category in PCB’s central contract list 

LAHORE- The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has upgraded Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood’s category in the central con­tract list from D to B. The de­cision has been made in line with the board’s policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their con­tract would be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy, said a press release. The 34-year-old Shan was named Test captain on November 15, until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The left-handed bat­ter has featured in 30 Tests, amassing 1,597 runs and will lead Pakistan in his first as­signment as captain in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, commenc­ing from December 14.