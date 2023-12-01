Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shan Masood promoted to B category in PCB’s central contract list 

STAFF REPORT
December 01, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has upgraded Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood’s category in the central con­tract list from D to B. The de­cision has been made in line with the board’s policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their con­tract would be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy, said a press release. The 34-year-old Shan was named Test captain on November 15, until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The left-handed bat­ter has featured in 30 Tests, amassing 1,597 runs and will lead Pakistan in his first as­signment as captain in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, commenc­ing from December 14. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023