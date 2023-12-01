Shane lead singer of The Pogues, dead at 65

LONDON - Shane MacGowan, the lead singer of Anglo-Irish band The Pogues, has died, according to a statement from his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke. Clarke announced the death of the 65-yearold on Instagram, saying: “There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.” He died on Thursday after a prolonged period of ill health, according to social media posts by Clarke. The singer had been discharged from Dublin’s St. Vincent’s Hospital on November 22 after receiving treatment there for an infection, Clarke said. She had provided regular updates about MacGowan’s health while he was in hospital, thanking followers for their “lovely messages and prayers.” Mac- Gowan had grappled with multiple health issues in recent years and used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 20