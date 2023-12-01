Shuhada-i-APS University presents 3-year performance report

PESHAWAR - The performance report spanning three years for the Shuhada-i-APS University of Science and Technology Nowshera was formally presented to Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, and Commerce.

Brig (R) Prof Dr Zafar Khan, the Vice Chancellor of the University, met with the minister on Thursday at his office in Peshawar. He presented a comprehensive report detailing the university’s development, educational strides, and training activities from 2020 to 2023.

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted that around 610 kanals of land near Rashkai Special Economic Zone and Motorway had been acquired for the establishment of the country’s first-ever technology university. He emphasized that the university had received recognition from the Higher Education Commission for its degree programs.

Furthermore, the establishment of the Research, Innovation, and Commercialization Office (ORIC) for research activities and the Quality Enhancement Cell to improve institutional quality were noted achievements. Efforts to bridge academia-industry relationships were evident through established contacts with various industries. This initiative would allow students and graduates to partake in internships, fostering effective collaboration.

Professional education courses supported by NAVTTC have been successfully introduced, with plans to affiliate technical education colleges in the province, further promoting technical education.