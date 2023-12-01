Solangi underlines need of state media reforms at par with modern standards

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday urged the Senate’s Standing Committee to discuss and work out the plan for reforms in the state media institutions.

Addressing the Senate Committee on Information and Broadcasting, the minister underlined the need to carry out reforms in the state broadcasters to bring them at par with modern standards. Senator Fawzia Arshad presided over the meeting which was attended by members of the committee including Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui and Senator Naseema Ehsan as well as Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid, MD Pakistan Television (PTV), Director General Radio Pakistan, and Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). During the session at Committee Room No. 1 of the Parliament House, the panel discussed the implementation of the recommendations, worked out in its meeting on October 9, 2023. The committee also took up the recommendations related to the appointment of 53 daily-wage employees during the meeting. The information minister said the caretaker government could not make permanent appointments or decide about the closure of any institution. He said services of different people were hired sometime back to mitigate the shortage of staff and run essential programmes, but hiring of daily wagers through advertisement, seemed to be a time-consuming process. Murtaza Solangi said the committee’s recommendations in this regard would be implemented in letter and spirit. The committee’s guidance on advertising for daily-wage recruitment or any kind of hiring would also be followed, accordingly.