SSWMB’s field officers briefed about the monitoring system

KARACHI- Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Naseemuddin Mirani on Thursday chaired a meeting and the field officers were briefed about the monitoring system. After the inspection of the areas, the monitoring officers submitted a report on the situation of staff, machinery and other arrangements in each area. A report was also submitted about the availability of sanitary workers and other staff. The MD SSWMB directed the officials concerned to improve sanitation and said that the implementation of modern technology has made the monitoring process easier. He said that all possible measures should be taken to clean Karachi and garbage and debris should also be cleaned immediately. He further directed that garbage vehicles should be covered with tarpaulin.