Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SSWMB’s field officers briefed about the monitoring system

APP
December 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Naseemuddin Mirani on Thursday chaired a meeting and the field officers were briefed about the monitoring system.  After the inspection of the areas, the monitoring officers submitted a report on the situation of staff, machinery and other arrangements in each area. A report was also submitted about the availability of sanitary workers and other staff. The MD SSWMB directed the officials concerned to improve sanitation and said that the implementation of modern technology has made the monitoring process easier. He said that all possible measures should be taken to clean Karachi and garbage and debris should also be cleaned immediately. He further directed that garbage vehicles should be covered with tarpaulin.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023