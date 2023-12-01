Stress unleashed

Work-related stress is a growing problem around the globe, particularly in developing countries. Prolonged stress leads to a lack of productivity and contributes to various psychological and social problems. Approximately 75% of Pakistanis, especially youngsters, experience a lack of interest in their work due to stress. It is also one of the reasons for the surge in migration to other nations, with about 225,000 individuals leaving the country in 2022, which is three times that of 2021.
One of the main causes of work-related stress is the ongoing inflation and instability in the country, which has accelerated stress in the workplace. Long working hours, an unsafe environment, and low wages are the most common factors contributing to work-related stress in Pakistan. In this already unstable country, employees must be given more opportunities and relaxation to enhance productivity and happiness. Some ways to manage work-related stress include reducing working hours, ensuring fair wages, hiring trained workers, and introducing stress-managing policies.
SOHA SAEED,
Islamabad.