Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Stress unleashed

December 01, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Work-related stress is a grow­ing problem around the globe, particularly in developing countries. Prolonged stress leads to a lack of productivity and con­tributes to various psychological and social problems. Approximate­ly 75% of Pakistanis, especially youngsters, experience a lack of in­terest in their work due to stress. It is also one of the reasons for the surge in migration to other nations, with about 225,000 individuals leaving the country in 2022, which is three times that of 2021. 

One of the main causes of work-related stress is the ongoing infla­tion and instability in the country, which has accelerated stress in the workplace. Long working hours, an unsafe environment, and low wag­es are the most common factors contributing to work-related stress in Pakistan. In this already unstable country, employees must be given more opportunities and relaxation to enhance productivity and happi­ness. Some ways to manage work-related stress include reducing working hours, ensuring fair wag­es, hiring trained workers, and in­troducing stress-managing policies.

Super Eight stage of National T20 Cup 2023-24 commences today

SOHA SAEED,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023