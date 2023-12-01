Traffic Division of ICP issue 2,738 fine tickets to violators in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD-The Traffic Division of Islamabad capital police has expedited stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 2,738 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and his team expedited stern action against traffic rules violators and took stern action in order to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital.

Various police teams issued 2,738 fine tickets to road users over violations of traffic rules, in which 42 challans were issued over lane violations, 40 for using mobile phone while driving, 08 for amateur driving, 11 for violations of zebra crossing, 81 for having tinted glasses, 136 for having fancy and improper number plates, 208 bikers for riding without helmets, 164 for not fastening seat belts, 11 for without number plates, 03 for heavy bikes for creating noise, 688 for heavy and public transport vehicles, 688 for heavy and public transport vehicles, and 1,017 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.

Chief Traffic officer SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that strict action would be taken against traffic rules violators. Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He further said that Islamabad capital police is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules. The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, he maintained.