Training on health facility assessment tools concludes

PESHAWAR - The two-day training session on health facility assessment tools, a collaborative effort of the World Bank’s Human Capital Investment Project, has successfully concluded in Peshawar.

The training focused on empowering the staff of the Health Foundation and the Independent Monitoring Unit to oversee eight hospitals in the province. Notable attendees included Dr. Adnan Taj, MD of Health Foundation; Dr. Asmatullah, Director of Health Foundation; Dr. Ikramullah, Project Director of Human Capital Investment; Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Director of IMU, and relevant personnel from both organizations.

Dr. Ikramullah Khan emphasized that the training has provided a strong foundation for the workforce to utilize established tools in evaluating basic infrastructure, medications, services, human resources, machinery, and mediTraining

on health facility assessment tools concludescal equipment. This comprehensive assessment ensures a detailed understanding of the private sector’s readiness before entrusting hospitals to them.

MD Health Foundation, Dr. Adnan Taj, highlighted that the training aims to enhance the capacity of both organizations’ personnel for effective implementation of public-private partnerships. He further explained that the training includes a baseline survey, allowing private institutions to assess existing resources in government hospitals before taking over operational matters. This process ensures a thorough examination of private institutions against available government facilities.

The Managing Director also announced that eight hospitals in the province would be handed over to private institutions under a public-private partnership within the next three months. These hospitals underwent a tendering process three months ago, and in the upcoming three months, technical bids from eligible private institutions will undergo scrutiny. Following the compilation of financial bids, these hospitals will once again come under the administration of private institutions.