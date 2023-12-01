Under renovation building of Services Hospital collapses

LAHORE - A sixty years old three-storied under renovation building of Lahore’s Services Hospital collapsed on Thursday. The old building built in 1966 was going through a renovation process when it suddenly collapsed to the ground. Luckily no casualties were reported from the scene. Following the incident, rescue teams rushed to the scene for medical aid. Caretaker Health Minister Javed Akram has constituted an investigation committee to examine the reason behind the collapse. Accoding to the details the dilapidated three-storied building of Lahore’s Services Hospital, under repair, suddenly collapsed due to a short circuit. As soon as the incident was reported, police and rescue teams reached the accident site. Rescue officials said that the bloc was under construction and empty. According to rescue spokesperson, short circuit caused smoke to emit from the building , the smoke emission alerted the workers who were working in the building and they vacated premises on time. Following the short circuit, the three-storey building subsequently collapsed. According to the hospital administration, the building was 60 years old, patients from other departments including the ENT department were being treated in this building. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that an investigation committee has been formed. As soon as the incident was reported, the caretaker health minister of Punjab and the commissioner of Lahore also reached the spot. Speaking to The Nation, Young Doctor’s Association (YDA) Services Hospital president Adeel Qureshi shared the account of the incident and said the building was too old to be renovated but despite YDA reservation against renovation idea the hospital administration almost spent 3.5 billion rupees in terms of repair. Qureshi said with this amount of money hospital administration could have built a new building for hospital equipped with latest technology and facilities.