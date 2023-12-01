Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

VC stresses prophetic values of trade at economics exhibition

Our Staff Reporter
December 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Government Women’s University Sialkot celebrated an exhibition organized by the Department of Economics, featuring Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zareen Fatima’s insights into the prophetic values of trade in Islam. Dr. Zareen emphasized the significance of honest trade practices, drawing inspiration from the historic commercial agreement between Hazrat Muhammad and Hazrat Khadija. She underlined the importance of bringing more women into the economic mainstream, considering their significant representation in Pakistan’s population. The event witnessed the presence of HOD Economics Professor Ilyas and other esteemed faculty members.

SCHOLARSHIPS DISTRIBUTED AT GOVERNMENT MURRAY COLLEGE CEREMONY

Government Murray College Sialkot witnessed a ceremony where Principal Dr. Nawaz Mirza distributed the Sheikh Basharat Iqbal Scholarship, amounting to two million rupees, to deserving B.S. students.

ECP bench again defers indictment of PTI chief in contempt case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023