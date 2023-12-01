VC stresses prophetic values of trade at economics exhibition

SIALKOT - Government Women’s University Sialkot celebrated an exhibition organized by the Department of Economics, featuring Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zareen Fatima’s insights into the prophetic values of trade in Islam. Dr. Zareen emphasized the significance of honest trade practices, drawing inspiration from the historic commercial agreement between Hazrat Muhammad and Hazrat Khadija. She underlined the importance of bringing more women into the economic mainstream, considering their significant representation in Pakistan’s population. The event witnessed the presence of HOD Economics Professor Ilyas and other esteemed faculty members.

SCHOLARSHIPS DISTRIBUTED AT GOVERNMENT MURRAY COLLEGE CEREMONY

Government Murray College Sialkot witnessed a ceremony where Principal Dr. Nawaz Mirza distributed the Sheikh Basharat Iqbal Scholarship, amounting to two million rupees, to deserving B.S. students.