We'll ensure not to discuss on field plans in Urdu in front of Usman Khawaja, Hasan Ali

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali shed light on the upcoming challenges his team faces during the highly anticipated tour to Australia. The fast bowler spoke about an interesting takeaway from last Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

In a candid interview, he said "Usman bhai is familiar with Urdu," Hasan stated, "but after he leaked our strategies to the Australia cricket team in Karachi, we've become more cautious. We'll ensure not to discuss plans in Urdu in front of him to keep our strategies confidential. We'll move a bit farther away from him to strategize for the game."

Discussing the challenges of the Australian tour, Hasan emphasized the toughness of Australian conditions, especially with the bouncy tracks that provide extra bounce, making it a formidable test for the Pakistani team. "It's not just Pakistan; all South Asian teams find it challenging to take 20 wickets on Australian tours. The pitches in Australia differ from those in other cricketing nations, and the local players' familiarity with their conditions often poses problems for visiting squads."

Expressing his admiration for Australia men's cricket team Captain Pat Cummins, Hasan Ali highlighted the Australian captain as the standout bowler in the current squad. "Pat Cummins stands out as the best bowler. His excellence in all three formats is commendable. Both Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan and Pat Cummins from Australia are skillful bowlers who understand the art of bowling with new and semi-new balls."

Reflecting on the support from Australian cricket fans, Hasan Ali shared his experiences from his 2016 visit. "Australian cricket fans love watching cricket and have been supportive of Pakistan. The recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup held in Australia saw tremendous support for Pakistan, except for the India game."

Hasan expressed optimism about fans turning out to watch cricketing greats during the Australia vs. Pakistan series, especially on Boxing Day, a traditional holiday. "I believe fans will turn out to watch cricketing greats like Steve Smith, David Warner, Shaheen Afridi, and Babar Azam and support the spirit of good cricket."