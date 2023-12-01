Women killed, 11 injured in RTA  

ATTOCK - A woman died while 11 others received multiple injuries when the van they were traveling by hit another van from the rear side in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. The dead and injured were shifted to near by hospital by the locals. All the women were residents of village Mari. As per details, all the women were on their way to near by peanut fields to pick peanuts. As per the Rescue 1122 sources, two of the injured women who were in serious condition have been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. Cause of the accident could not be known.