Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Women killed, 11 injured in RTA  

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - A woman died while 11 others received multiple injuries when the van they were traveling by hit another van from the rear side in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. The dead and injured were shifted to near by hospital by the locals. All the women were residents of village Mari.  As per details, all the women were on their way to near by peanut fields to pick peanuts. As per the Rescue 1122 sources, two of the injured women who were in serious condition have been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. Cause of the accident could not be known.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023