Xiaomi unveils Redmi 13C: a powerhouse for Gen Z's creativity

Xiaomi today announced the all-new Redmi 13C, offering outstanding entertainment and photographic experiences to satisfy the creative needs of Gen Z. Redmi 13C powers up your photographic experiences to satisfy all your social media needs with its impressive hardware and software enhancements. It features an enhanced 50MP AI triple camera and an upgraded 8MP front camera that ensures perfect portraits and selfies even in low-light conditions and delivers a remarkable 34.9% improved capture speed while using night mode, for both low-light shoots and video capture.

Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, Redmi 13C delivers a smoother performance, ideal for gaming and video viewing. Expandable storage of up to 1TB and featuring a Dual SIM and a microSD slot for more versatile functionality, perfect for storing a library of movie files or favorite games. To ensure ease of viewing comfort, Redmi 13C is equipped with eye protection including an LCD display with DC dimming that effectively enhances eye care and minimizes fatigue during extended viewing sessions. The device has also received dual professional eye care certifications from TÜV, including Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

Market Availability

Redmi 13C is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets.

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Redmi 13C has 2 variants available.

Variant 4+128GB. Price is 29,999.

Variant 6+128GB. Price is 32,999.

Device Specifications

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

As of the second quarter of 2023, Xiaomi ranked among the top 3 in the global smartphone market, in terms of smartphone shipments, according to Canalys. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 654.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops, as of June 30, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, the company listed as Fortune Global 500 for the 5th consecutive year.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.