12 persons injured in 3 separate incidents in Jhelum

Gujar khan - On Saturday, three separate road accidents in Jhelum resulted in injuries to 12 individuals. Reports indicate that the accidents occurred as a result of overspeeding and reckless driving on Grand Trunk Road. Sources from Rescue 1122 said that three accidents occurred on the G.T. Road in Jhelum, involving a bus colliding with a truck, as well as an ambulance and a passenger van overturning. The District Emergency Officer (DEO) in Jhelum, Rana Saeed Ahmed, stated that the initial incident occurred in Jhelum when a speeding Daewoo bus collided with a truck during a reckless overtaking. According to him, six passengers boarding the bus suffered serious injuries.

The injured individuals have been identified as Muhammad Sharif, 40, Muhammad Zubair, 33, Ghazanfar, 54, Afsheen, 46, Hunza, 25, and Hajra Akram, 28. The victims were transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Jhelum by teams from Rescue 1122.

In the second accident, a speeding van overturned near the Ashiana Housing Scheme on G.T. Road in Jhelum during a second accident, resulting in serious injuries to four passengers. DEO Ahmed has confirmed the identities of the victims: Hasnat Shah, aged 52; Zain, aged 7; Tahir, aged 57; and Fazeelat, aged 27. He stated that the individuals were transferred to the Rural Health Center in Dina for medical treatment.

In the third accident, a private ambulance carrying a patient from Gujrat to Rawalpindi plunged into a ditch along the G.T. Road near Bura Jungle in Dina.

Sources from Rescue 1122 said that two passengers who received injuries, Arbaz Khalid, 24, and Safdar Khan, 52, were transported to DHQ Hospital in Jhelum. In the G.T. Road areas of Jhelum, Gujar Khan, and Rawalpindi, public transporters are reported to be driving recklessly. Despite these alarming traffic violations, the National Highway and Motorway Police appear to be neglecting their duty to address the situation.